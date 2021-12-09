State BJP to celebrate inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Along with the central BJP, the state BJP will be celebrating the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor for over a month.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said that celebratory programmes will be organized all over the country for a month, from 13 December this year to 14 January next year.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly developed corridor to the nation on 13 December. The party will put up LED screens at 51,000 spots across the country, where the ‘Divya Kashi – Bhavya Kashi’ programme will be telecast live.

Apart from this, big LED screens will be put up at all important temples, ashrams and religious organizations.

“The inauguration programme will be attended by all the chief ministers, union ministers and ministers of every state BJP from across the country. This programme will be a symbol of unique identity, social harmony, integrity and unity of Indian culture,” Necha said.

Among a series of programmes, cleanliness drives will be organized at all the temples, ashrams and religious places on 10, 11 and 12 December. All elected leaders of the party will take part in the drives.

Meanwhile, the BJP will convene a conference with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers on 14 December. Modi, party president JP Nadda, and BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh will also take part in it.

“The BJP has appointed Tarun Chuge and Ashish Sood as in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively, of the conference. All chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will also be on a

three-day religious and cultural ‘pravas’ from 13 to 15 December,” Necha said, adding that, on 17 December a conference of mayors will be organized in Kashi.

On 23 December, a seminar will be organized in Kashi to promote natural and organic agriculture. Agriculture scientists, progressive farmers and agriculture experts from across the country will participate in it.

Likewise, in Arunachal, programmes including cleanliness drives at religious places, irrespective of religion, will be undertaken by the party’s legislators and ministers, along with the CM and the DCM.

“To make the inaugural ceremony a grand success, one coordinator and two co-conveners have been appointed in every state level. Various programmes on agriculture, horticulture and healthcare will be carried out in the month-long celebration,” Necha said.