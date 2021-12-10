CM inaugurates Gepen ADC Hqs.

RAGA, 9 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the newly sanctioned ADC headquarters in Gepen in Kamle district and also laid the foundation for its office building and quarters for the employees.

Later, responding to requests from MLA Tarin Dakpe, Khandu directed the Kamle deputy commissioner to send a proposal for creation of circle headquarters on an early date for consideration.

The chief minister assured that he will direct the chief secretary to conduct review meeting with all the concessionaires of the Potin to Pangin stretch of the trans-Arunachal highway.

He also assured to take up the proposal for Kamle hydro power project with the appropriate authority.

Home Minister Bamang Felix said that political will and public will combined? together can bring about development in the district.

Earlier, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe requested to the chief minister to expedite the establishment of police station at Gepen, development of infrastructure for the newly created ADC headquarters, construction of two-lane township road at Gepen, construction of stadium with gallery, provision for water supply in Gepen, to upgrade the present health sub-center to a PHC, Puchigeko CO to EAC sub-division, establishment of CO at Katrijo and Bomri Hapa, posting of science teachers in all the secondary and higher secondary schools in Kamle district and to take up the issue of proposed hydro power project in Kamle river.

MLAs Nyato Dukam, Taniya Soki, Hayeng Mangfi and Kamle DC Adong Pertin among others, were present on the occasion. DIPRO