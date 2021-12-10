Mossang inaugurates DUDA vendors’ market

KHONSA, 9 Dec: Urban development and housing minister Kamlung Mossang on Thursday inaugurated the DUDA’s vendors market here in Tirap district.

Mossang said the market will benefit the local traders the most in selling their local produce.

There are a total of 81 slots in the market building. The ground floor is meant for meat and fish vendors, while the first floor and the second floor are meant for vegetable and fruit vendors respectively, said UD&H’s Khonsa division AE L. Hosai.

‘Preference will be given to economically backward section and the roadside vendors while allocating the slots,’ Hosai said.

On the occasion, Mossang distributed three ‘vendor allotment certificates’ to beneficiaries of Khonsa town.

MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin, Chakat Aboh, Tirap DC Taro Mize, UD&H CE Taring Darang, DAY-NULM state mission director Nixon Lego and Tirap SP Kardak Riba attended the inauguration ceremony. DIPRO