DC inspects schools & PHCs, orders closure of non-functional school

ZIRO, 9 Dec: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang along with DMO Dr. Tage Kanno, DDSE Tabia Chobin and Pistana CO Nikrun Bui inspected the schools and PHCs of Deed and Pistana circle in the district on Thursday.

Taking note of the dilapidated infrastructures of Deed and Radhpu primary health centers, DC Lowang assured to take up the matter immediately with the concerned departments.

The team also inspected the 50-bedded primary health center at Pistana and interacted with the medical officer and health staff.

The DC also inspected the Ekhataya Upper Primary, Kugi Tago Residential school, Radhpu middle school and Secondary school of Pistana and Deed circles, interacted with the students and teachers, and took note of the problems faced by the students and teaching staffs like shortage of water and subject teachers.

On finding Ekha Taya Upper Primary school locked and not functioning ‘with the teacher in-charge of the school in Itanagar’, she directed DDSE Chobin to close down the school and said that ‘the existing teachers of the school be transferred to other functioning schools.’

She sought cooperation from all to improve the health and education scenario of the interior places. “If these two sectors are healthy our society is moving in the right direction,” she added.

Talking about the ‘give back mission’ started by alumni of many schools, she said that 100 per cent dependency on the government will slow the pace of the education revolution.

“As privileged sections of the society, we should volunteer to donate to our alma maters and groom our youngsters,” she added. (DIPRO)