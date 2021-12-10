PRIs oppose DC’s order

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Strongly opposing the recent order issued by the Itanagar capital region deputy commissioner announcing to stop issuance of LPC as well as canceling any LPCs issued earlier from reserved forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary area, the PRI leaders of I-Borum and XI-Batt Ganga zilla constituencies have called for immediate withdrawal of the said order.

In a joint press release on Thursday, the ZPMs of I-Borum and XI-Batt have stated that the existing villages of I-Borum and XI- Batt were established before the existence of the present capital.

“There are 19 villages under XI-Batt Ganga zilla constituency, Itanagar and 32 villages in I-Borum zilla constituency, Naharlagun which come under Itanagar Capital Region. The name of the villages which is reflected in the order was notified back in the year 1978,” the ZPMs claimed.