ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh will take on Puducherry in their first match in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, Maharashtra on 11 December.

This will be Arunachal’s maiden participation in the championship.

The team:

Hillang Nima (captain), Sonam Tenzin, Yarda Tasap (vice captain), Tasi Rigia, Tadar Joseph, Ranjon Das, Kenjum Rumi, Shatish Kumar, Yura Tajar, Amit Noroh, Neelam Tana.

Shiv Kumar Saini is the head coach.