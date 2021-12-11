P/Pare DA signs MoA with IOC to boost emergency health response system

YUPIA, 10 Dec: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Papum Pare district administration in order to strengthen the public health emergency response system in the district through IOC’s CSR scheme.

IOCL DGM (HR-CSR) Diganta Thakuria and Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu signed the MoA in presence of DRDA PD Bengia Yakar and DMO in-charge Dr. R R Ronya.

Under the MoA, the IOC will spend Rs. 49,19,000.00 (approx) to provide DG sets to CHC Kimin, Doimukh and Balijan, oxygen concentrators to dedicated Covid health care centre in Midpu and for hearse vehicle to be used by DMO Yupia.

The project will be executed through District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) within 2 months. (DIPRO)