CS reviews progress of e-governance initiatives

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Chief secretary Naresh Kumar reviewed all the e-governance initiatives of the state government, which are part of the integrated financial management system (IFMS), in a meeting here on Friday.

During the meeting, the chief secretary took stock of the development of the e-governance projects, like Integrated Finance Management System of the finance department, e-Abkari of tax, excise and narcotics department, eAPAR (SPARROW) of administrative and reforms department.

The launch dates of SPARROW and the Online Treasury have been fixed on 26 January and 20 February, 2022.

Kumar asked the NIC responsible for software development of all the e-governance projects of the state government to not make further delay in bringing the projects to the daylight.

The Electronic Annual Performance Appraisal Report (SPARROW) is an online system based on the comprehensive performance appraisal dossier that is maintained for each member of service by the state government/central government.

The aim of the system is to facilitate the electronic filing of PAR by officers in a way that is not only user friendly but also facilitates for convening of DPCs on a regular basis.

Online Government Receipts Accounting System (e-GRAS) is an e-governance initiative of the state government under Mission Mode Project category and is part of the IFMS. e-GRAS facilitates collection of tax/non-tax revenue in both the mode online as well as manual.

IT secretary Anirudh S. Singh, administrative reform secretary Ajay Chagti, tax, excise and narcotics commissioner Kangki Darang and state informatics officer Dibakar Ray were present in the meeting. (DIPRO)