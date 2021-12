BOMDILA, 11 Dec: West Kameng District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has disposed off 31 cases and collected Rs 2,47,944 from the BSNL mobile service defaulters and Rs 16,700 from the traffic defaulters during the day-long national Lok Adalat held at the premises of district and sessions court here on Saturday.

JMFC T Yangchen, advocate Atum Lamnio and social activist Nyomba took up 394 civil cases and out of them, 31 cases have been disposed off. (DIPRO)