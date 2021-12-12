Financial literacy camp held in remote Loth village

YACHULI, 11 Dec: A financial literacy camp was organized at Loth village, Upper Yachuli in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday to assist the villagers and the students in opening bank accounts and availing government subsidies and benefits of various central and state governments’ welfare schemes.

The bank officials created awareness on various schemes and policies under the banking sector, like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, mobile banking, kisaan credit cards, etc.

They also alerted their customers on the rising incidents of banking frauds and advised them to remain alert of fraudsters.

Around 200 villagers from Loth, Linia,Tajgi, Belam, Tader-Ko and Raka benefited from the outreach programme, where six banks participated.

Param-Putu CO Tage Obing, BEO (Aca) Nada Duri and Loth ME School Headmaster Khoda Bagang attended the programme. (DIPRO)