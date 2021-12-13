LPG distribution centre inaugurated at Oyan

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 12 Dec: Hemkund Gases, a private LPG company, has opened its distribution centre at Oyan Market in East Siang district.

The company has authorized M/s TP Gas Agency for distribution of its LPG cylinders in 13 districts through the authorized agents and sub-agents, the officials of the company said.

East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, who inaugurated the gas agency on Sunday, hoped the agency will cater to the ever-growing LPG requirements of the people in the region. He urged the company officials to ensure adequate supply of LPG cylinders.

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego said the facility will also cater to the LPG demand for all sections of the society, including the rural people of the vast Sille-Oyan area and neighboring Assam.

The company has already established its base in Namsai, Dibang Valley, Changlang and Upper Subansiri districts. It has set up its refilling plant at Dimapur in Nagaland to cover the region, the company officials, who were present on the occasion, said.

Public leader Mojit Pao, Ojing Aze and the Oyan village gaon burahs were present during the inauguration ceremony.