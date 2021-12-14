Water supply scheme inaugurated

PEKI MODI VILLAGE, 13 Dec: Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku inaugurated a PHE&WS department executed water supply scheme here under Upper Siang district during his visit to the village from 11 to 12 December last.

Accompanied by Mariyang ADC, EAC, Mopom CO, HoDs and ZPMs of Mariyang Geku, Mopom, Katan and Komkar, the MLA also inspected road alignment for construction of road connecting Peki Modi village to the rest of the district.

He also assured to provide funds for construction of suspension bridges over Sapel and Sipi rivers and announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per student per year, for those studying in colleges, to encourage students of the village. (DIPRO)