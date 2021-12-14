Speed up investigation on double murder: AYSU

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The All Yachuli Students Union (AYSU) has appealed to the home minister to speed up the investigation of the double murder of late Toko Riyam and late Toko Ratam, who were reportedly killed by unknown person(s) at Dikrong near Doimukh on 30 November.

Riyam had completed his BA from Gyan Bikash Academy in Guwahati, Assam and Ratam had passed his class 12 exams and was preparing to enter into college, the union said.

The AYSU appealed for strict action, and fast and fair investigation with exemplary punishment to the culprit at the earliest, failing which, the AYSU said that it would go for a democratic movement.