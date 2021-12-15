Arunachal wushu team wins 12 medals in 30th senior national wushu c’ship

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Arunachal wushu team has won 12 medals during the 30th senior national wushu championship held at Bhopal recently.

The medals include 8 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze. The team also clinched the runners-up trophy in the taolu section.

The overall team championship was won by the Services team and the Madhya Pradesh wushu team finished as runners up.

The gold medal winners are Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu, Dani Nuri, Mercy Ngaimong. Realu Boo and Soni Beyong won silver medals in their respective event.