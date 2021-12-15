Rubber growers meet on viability for economic emancipation

PASIGHAT, 14 Dec: The viability of rubber for economic emancipation of the people was discussed at length during a meeting of the rubber growers of Arunachal Pradesh held here in East Siang district on Tuesday under the chairmanship of retired Director of Secondary Education Tapang Taloh.

Resolving to go for mutual encouragement of the growers and looking for better yield of rubber, the members present resolved to approach the concerned authorities for ensuring high yielding of rubber produce from the state.

Further, the members present authorized Arunachal Pradesh Rubber Growers Association president advocate Tony Pertin and general secretary Lenzing Eko to constitute the executive body and to form district-wise organizations.