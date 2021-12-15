Week-long training on ‘Pilot initiative for honey cluster’ underway

NAMSAI, 14 Dec: A week-long training programme on ‘Pilot initiative for honey cluster’ for beekeepers of Namsai district began at the Town Club here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar motivated the SHGs with the assurance to provide all possible help ‘so that they could sustain themselves as well as could transform Namsai into a honey district.’ He further informed that the same will be replicated in other districts also by involving the SHGs and interested beekeepers.

The programme was jointly organized by the horticulture and sericulture departments and State Rural Livelihood Mission, with the support of the district administration and National Bee Board (NBB).

Resource persons from Guwahati, Pasighat and concerned departments are imparting training to 90 selected women Self Help Groups (SHG) from Lekang, Namsai and Chongkham circles during the training.