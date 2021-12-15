Workshop on TDS and TCS held

CHANGLANG, 14 Dec: The Tinsukia (Assam) based TDS Income Tax Office, in collaboration with the Changlang district administration organized a workshop on TDS & TCS for Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of Changlang district at the DC’s conference hall in Changlang on Tuesday.

During the workshop, Income Tax Officer from Tinsukia, Lalu Prasad Singh imparted the training on TDS & TCS and also highlighted the role of DDOs and deductions. Around 100 DDOs and account officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)