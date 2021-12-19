DNGC mirror released

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: A biannual e-newsletter of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) christened as ‘DNGC Mirror’ was released by principal of Dera Natung Government College Dr. M. Q. Khan on Saturday at the DNGC conference hall here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khan said that the day was historic and that ‘DNGC Mirror’ opens a unique vista for all DNGCians and serves as a repository for activities of DNGC and handy reference of all the events of an academic semester. He added that the e-newsletter was also significant eying NAAC reaccreditation of the college.

Vice principal Kumar Tok said that publication of such e-newsletter would provide opportunities to the college fraternity to highlight academic and co-curricular activities and it would inspire and motivate the students’ community at large to read and write articles so as to develop their reading and writing skills.

The editor-in-chief Nending Ommo while addressing the gathering highlighted that electronic formats had wider reach and that the e-newsletter ‘DNGC Mirror’ would be biannually published covering events and stories of a semester each.

Ommo also expressed his gratitude to the college authority for their unconditional support and to the members of the editorial board for their tireless work and cooperation.

Co-editors Priyanka Dutta, Yitu Murtem and Jimmy Camdir Tok also spoke on occasion.