PAA selects 7 players to represent Arunachal in National Para Badminton Champ’ship

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has selected seven players to represent Arunachal in the 4th National Para Badminton Championship to be held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha from 24 to 26 December.

The players are Tame Tallang, Biri Takar, Dangu Talik, Lemkhul Mossang, Obang Pangu, Taji Pali, Bamang Tapung.

Techi Sonu is the manager-cum-coach.

Sports director Tadar Appa and Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak flagged off the team here on Saturday.

The team will be leaving here for Odisha on Sunday.