Training on scientific beekeeping held

NAMSAI, 18 Dec: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Saturday organized a one-day training on ‘scientific bee keeping’ under Honey Bee Mission at Podumoni village in Namsai district.

SMS (plant protection) of Namsai KVK Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora dwelt at length on scientific honey bee rearing and spoke on honey bee colonies, behavior, site selection and management.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners of drawing competition and fruit-bearing trees were planted in the school campus of upper primary school, Podumoni.

A total of 145 participants including students, teachers, farmers and GPC of Podumoni village were present in the programme.