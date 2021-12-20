Ex-ZPM’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Taku Welfare Society (TWS) has deeply mourned the passing away of former ZPM of undivided Palin circle, Toku Taring alias Taring Taku, at Nyokum Lapang village here on 18 December.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Born in 1946 in Bangle village in Kra Daadi district, Taku was the first ZPM (1978-1983) from the Taku clan of Kra Daadi district and also the first from the clan to study at the GHSS Ziro in the Assamese medium.

He was instrumental in shifting of the circle office from Old Palin to New Palin, and also played a crucial role as a negotiator in the construction of the road from Ziro to Palin town.

“His death is an irreparable loss for the society in particular and the people of the entire Palin area,” the TWS said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.