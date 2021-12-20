IMA-AP organizes CME prog

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Indian Medical Association’s state chapter (IMA-AP), in collaboration with the Guwahati (Assam)-based Apollo Hospital, conducted a continuing medical education (CME) programme here on 18 December.

During the programme, Apollo Hospital senior consultant Dr Mitul Bora spoke on ‘The practice of nephrology at periphery, outdoor vs referral’, while senior consultant Dr Chetan Kabra spoke on the myths and facts about back pain.

Doctors from all over the state participated in the programme.