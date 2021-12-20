K/Daadi champion, K/Kumey runner-up in 3rd Jarbom Gamlin State Level Boxing Championship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: Kra Daadi with 10 gold, two silver and six bronze medals emerged the champion in the 3rd Jarbom Gamlin Sub-Junior, Junior (Boys & Girls) State Level Boxing Championship, which was held at Ganga Boxing Club in Ganga village here from 16-19 December.

Kurung Kumey (7 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronze medals) and East Kameng (6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals) were the first and the second runner-up, respectively.

Joram Ania was adjudged the best boxer in the sub-junior girls’ category, while the title of the best boxer in the sub-junior boys’ category was won by Abo Tani Natung.

Muni Bagang and Tadang Tadar were declared the best boxers in the junior girls’ and boys’ category, respectively.

MLA Phurpa Tsering and Sports Director Tadar Appa distributed the prizes to the winners.

More than 200 boxers from across the state, including the capital region, and teams from RGU, SLSA and SAI SAG centre participated in the championship.

The event was inaugurated by local MLA Techi Kaso on 16 December.