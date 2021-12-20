Workshop on agripreneurship held

PASIGHAT, 19 Dec: Seven agripreneurship incubatees and three incubatees under seed stage funding underwent an eight-week-long ‘workshop-cum-hands-on internship programme on agripreneurship and agri-business incubation’, organized by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district.

During the programme, which concluded on 17 December, the programme’s PI-CEO Dr AS Mailappa provided insight into “the flagship programmes under the incubator” and highlighted the scope and importance of agriculture and allied sectors in the region.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika assured to provide full support to the incubatees.