Take legacy of football forward: DCM

TINSUKIA, 19 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the footballers of the Northeast to “carry forward the legacy of football in the region.”

The DCM, who attended the closing ceremony and witnessed the final match of the 13th Bodousa Cup National Invitational Football Tournament, organized by the Bodousa Sports Club, here in Assam on Sunday, said that the NE region produced many talented footballers in the past, and recalled footballers from Arunachal, like late Indrajit Namchoom and late Surjit Gohain, who had represented the Assam state football team in the national level.

Dwelling on the cordial relations between Assam and Arunachal, Mein urged the people of the two states to maintain the relationship.

Initiated by the All Moran Students’ Union in 2009, the tournament is held in memory of king Bodousa, who promoted peace and brotherhood and was instrumental in bringing socioeconomic and political uplift in the region.

The final match was played between Luca SC Kerala and Kerala United FC. Luca SC Kerala won the match by 1-0 goal and took the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

Among others, union MoS for Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli attended the closing ceremony. (DCM’s PR Cell)