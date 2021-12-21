Alarm system to notify depts of retiring employees

Depts directed to complete paperwork 6 months before retirement of employees

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that an “alarm system” will be evolved by the finance department to remind the departments of the number of retiring employees in their respective departments.

Attending the 10th Arunachal e-Pragati meeting chaired here by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, Mein acknowledged that the delay in clearance of pensions for retiring government employees is a major concern, and said that all the departments have been directed by the finance department to prepare and complete all the paperwork before six months of an employee’s retirement, so that their pension is cleared at the time of their retirement and “retired employees do not have to run for clearance of their pensions.”

He informed that another financial reform has been brought in by the state government to fast-track the process of approving administrative approval and financial concurrence.

Mein informed that “the state government will utilize centrally-sponsored schemes worth Rs 5,000 crores in the state, which is a quantum jump from the previous years.”

Saying that “more emphasis should be given on the implementation part of the projects,” Mein suggested conducting monthly e-Pragati meetings in the districts by the DCs for monitoring and proper implementation of the government projects and schemes by the departments.

He further called upon the departments to prepare correct detailed project reports (DPR), saying that “if we make a wrong or faulty DPR then the entire project goes to waste.” He noted that the public, for whom the schemes are implemented, are not able to benefit from some of the projects because of faulty DPRs prepared by some departments.

The DCM further informed that the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh adopted by the state government in the last cabinet meeting at the Pakke Tiger Reserve was lauded by the prime minister in the recently held conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers at Varanasi.

Mein also informed that Arunachal was recently conferred the ‘Best State of the States Award’ for infrastructure and governance in the small state category by the India Today Group. “It is the result of the dedicated hard work of all,” he said.

He also said that the revamped distribution sector scheme will be implemented effectively in the state.

Informing that GI tagging for Idu Mishmi handlooms and handicrafts has already been done, and that GI tagging for several more indigenous products will be done, Mein called upon the departments concerned to work out modalities to facilitate marketing of the indigenous local products. (DCM’s PR Cell)