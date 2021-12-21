CM inaugurates handloom & textile centre at Naharlagun rly station

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated a handloom & textile centre at the Naharlagun railway station.

The inauguration was done after the flagging-off of two Vistadome train services between Guwahati and Naharlagun and Naharlagun and Tinsukia.

The NF Railway has opened the centre for sale of handloom and textile products at the railway station to boost the local economy and to provide opportunities to local artisans.

“These initiatives will help the textile and handloom artisans to sell their products and to attain self-sufficiency,” the NF Railway said in a release on Monday.

“With a huge number of footfalls at railway stations, it will help spreading local products, cultural heritage throughout the globe,” the release said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union MoS for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh also inaugurated a similar handloom & textile centre at the Guwahati railway station on the same day.