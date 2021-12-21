Legal literacy prog organized

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the union justice department, organized an online ‘legal literacy-cum-training programme’ for the gaon burahs and gaon buris of Papum Pare district last Saturday.

Fifty-one GBs, representing 34 villages of 11 administrative circles, attended the programme, during which they were apprised of the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the AP Civil Courts Act of 2021, the Lokayukta Act, the basics of criminal and civil laws, the concept of alternative dispute resolution, etc, besides other topics, such as public interest related to legal aid, and the entitlements and schemes for the GBs.

Themed ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’, the online workshop was also attended by, among others, Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Chairman Justice PK Saikia, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, Law & Judicial Deputy Secretary Dani Belo, and the union justice department’s legal literacy programme director Shailesh Shrivastava.

The APSLSA announced an initiative called ‘Each one teach ten’ during the programme. Under the initiative, each trained GB will be expected to educate 10 members of the community about the concept of free legal aid and assistance and associated schemes and Acts that they have at their disposal. The 10 educated members can then spread the information to others in the community.

On Monday, the APSLSA launched a two-day online ‘legal awareness-cum-training programme’, in collaboration with the postal department.

Addressing the officials of the postal department and the district legal services authorities of the state, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai spoke on the free legal aid and legal services schemes of the government.

Postal Department Superintendent Subroto Das and Manik Lal Das from the department also spoke.

Advocates Labi Lombi, Nani Modi and Raknu Koniya dwelt on topics such as the Child Labour (Protection & Regulation) Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Juvenile Justice Care & Protection Act, the POCSO Act, etc.

APSLSA project coordinator Gonum Pul presented a demonstration on using the NALSA legal services mobile app. The participants were also apprised of the ‘Each one teach 10’ initiative.