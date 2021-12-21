SAD camps organized

AALO, 20 Dec: Twenty-five government departments from Kamba and Aalo provided their services to the people during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Sesi Likar village in West Siang district on Monday.

Villagers from Sesi Likar, Goli Balek, Siru Tali, Sere Tali and Kamki benefitted from the camp, which was inaugurated by Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak.

The MLA also inaugurated the Bekar Likar Gate at Goli Balek.

Kamba ADC Rujum Raksap and CO Jumyir Ronya Kato also attended the camp.

In West Kameng, 13 government departments provided services to the people during a SAD camp organized by the district administration at Jamiri.

Over 350 people from Jamiri Point, Jamiri village, Jamiri headquarters, Nechupa, Dedza and Nagmandir benefitted from the camp. (DIPROs)