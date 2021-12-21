Training prog on ginger processing, rabbit husbandry conducted

YACHULI, 20 Dec: Twenty-four farmers benefitted from a training programme organized by the Lower Subansiri KVK for the farmers of Mai village at the KVK office here on Monday.

The farmers were apprised of low-cost storage technology for ginger by agriculture extension specialist Hage Manty. She spoke about ways to preserve ginger using low-cost bamboo structure.

Horticulture scientist Dr SK Chaturvedi spoke about processing and value addition of ginger, and suggested to the farmers to “start the processing of the ginger into different products and earn money.”

Later, Animal Husbandry PA Dr Joram Tatam imparted training in rabbit husbandry.