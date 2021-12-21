TLWS founder Taba Tahi in Ghy hospital in critical condition

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Dec: Founder of the Tebw Lappa Welfare Society (TLWS), Taba Tahi, of Depra village in Papum Pare district, has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) in a critical condition.

Tahi suffered serious brain haemorrhage a fortnight ago and has been fighting for life since then. He is on life support, the TLWS’ research committee chairman DT Taba said in a release.

“Tahi is likely to be brought back to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, since his recovery, according to the doctors treating him, is doubtful,” the research committee chairman said.

While praying to the almighty for a miraculous recovery of Tahi, the TLWS requested its members to “lend all forms of helping hand to him (Tahi) and his family members.”

A well-known social worker and former panchayat leader, Tahi has served as a GPM and an ASM. He had also served the state as an assistant sub-inspector in the Arunachal Pradesh Police but

resigned from the post to serve his vast family and the society.

His late father, Taba Haniya, was a renowned priest and HGB of Jote village, while his grandfather, late Taba Chengriyang, was a public interpreter. (DIPR)