NBCC celebrates 50 years

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Dec: The yearlong golden jubilee celebration of the Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) that had begun at the Old Pania Baptist church under the Pistana pastoral range of the NBCC from 1 January culminated on 19 December at the NBCC headquarters in Model Village here.

The three-day golden jubilee event was celebrated with the theme ‘Celebrating the past: Envisioning the future (Philippians 3:13-14)’, during which union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju commended the NBCC for “preserving and promoting the tradition and culture of the Nyishi community and at the same time coping with modern civilization.”

He also inaugurated the handicrafts and ornaments exhibition stalls set up at the celebration venue.

Joining the celebration, Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the NBCC for rendering selfless service to the society.

Laying the foundation stone for a convention hall-cum-rehabilitation centre in Tigdo in Papum Pare district, he assured to contribute towards the rehabilitation centre’s development.

Cultural displays, handicrafts and ornaments exhibition, singing by choir groups from the Baptist church of Mizoram, the Apatani Baptist Church Association, the Adi Baptist Union and the NBCC, and inspirational sermons were some of the highlights of the celebration.

Around 30,000 delegates from various Nyishi-inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh and from various mission fields of the NBCC, including the global mission fields like Bhutan and Nepal, and cross-culture mission fields like Upper Subansiri, Tawang, Shi-Yomi, West Kameng, Assam, Delhi, Shillong, Guwahati, etc, attended the celebrations.