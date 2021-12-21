DCPU conducts sensitization prog

YUPIA, 20 Dec: The Papum Pare district child protection unit (DCPU) organized a ‘sensitization-cum-capacity building programme’ for the stakeholders of child protection services like the police, PRI members, the labour department and others here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chukhu Bablu called for creating more awareness on child-related protection services and legal adoption rules.

Advocate Nani Modi, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Kani Nada Maling and ICDS Deputy Director Aryoma Lowangcha spoke on topics like the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, the Juvenile Justice Care & Protection of Children Rules, and the Amendment Rules 2021, and discussed issues such as legal adoption and punitive provisions.

Maling explained the roles of the special juvenile police unit, the panchayats and the labour department in matters of child-related protection and coordination between different stakeholders.

She presented an overview of the CWC’s activity reports from December 2016 to 27 January, 2020, and informed that, since the inception of the CWC, over 400 cases have been received. Stating that child-related issues are increasing in the state, she advocated creating extensive sensitization and awareness among the people to educate them on child care and protection services.

Speaking on the role of PRI members with regard to child-related issues, she requested the ZPC to inform all PRI members to include and discuss child rights-related matters during gram sabhas and create awareness about the toll-free number 1098 and other child rights and protection services.

She further said that “the labour department needs to act proactively and streamline task force under it to address the issues of child labour.”

The programme was attended by ZPMs, representatives of the special adoptive agency of Oju Mission, police officers, DCPU officers and the staff of the Yupia ICDS. (DIPRO)