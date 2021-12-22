200 Omicron cases in India so far

NEW DELHI, 21 Dec: Two hundred cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far, out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The ministry data updated on Tuesday also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infection, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days.

The active cases have declined to 79,097, comprising 0.23 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 3,170 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for last 78 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.59 percent. It has been below 1 percent for the last 37 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,95,060, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 138.35 crores. (PTI)