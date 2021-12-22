Army conducting probe into Oting killings

TEZPUR, 21 Dec: The Indian Army is conducting an inquiry into the killing of civilians by security forces at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 December.

“It is requested to public at large that any person having any information, including videos, photos from primary source or any other information in original (not forwarded or not from secondary sources) may kindly share via phone or SMS or WhatsApp messenger at +916026930283 or call at army exchange helpline +913742388456. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential on request,” Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande stated in a release.

The original documents/audiovisual recording would be collected from the source after following due legal procedure, he added.