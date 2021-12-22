Union terms appeal for shifting of Siang HQ baseless

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Reacting to the Siang District Headquarters Settlement Committee’s (SDHSC) request to the state government to review its decision to shift Siang’s headquarters from Panging to Boleng, the Siang District Students’ Union (SDSU) on Tuesday ridiculed the committee’s demand, terming it baseless.

In a press conference, SDSU convener Tamem Mize said that the district was notified in 2014, and that in 2018 a three-member high-power committee under the then chief secretary Satya Gopal and others had finalized Boleng as the district’s headquarters, “including extension area measuring 690.2895 hectares of Rengo, Punying, Babo, Hareng and Hinggeng areas.”

Mize said that there is enough scope for infrastructure extension in Boleng.

“The road construction and development process is going on in the area, so there is no problem in communication,” he said.

Stating that “our headquarters has been notified after many years,” he requested the SDHSC to demand speedy infrastructure development in the headquarters “instead of disturbing.”

SDSU general secretary Tanung Darung appealed to the state government to ensure early completion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway at the Lelek block point, stating that the people of four districts are suffering after portions of the road were washed away in a landslide.