KHONSA, 21 Dec: Khonsa ADC K Tithak launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2022-23 for Tirap district here on Tuesday.

“The total credit potential under the priority sector has been estimated at Rs 1,624.23 lakhs for the 2022-23 financial year. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 1,330.39 lakhs,” NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed in a release.