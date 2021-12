YAZALI, 21 Dec: The NSS unit of the VKV here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday organized an awareness programme on the topic ‘Know your Constitution,’ during which NSS volunteers visited the Pitapool market and interacted with the people and shared knowledge about the Constitution.

Yazali CO Tashi W Thongdok interacted with the children and commended their effort to uphold the values of the Indian Constitution.