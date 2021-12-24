Outreach prog under AKAM organized

DEGO, 23 Dec: The Aalo unit of the Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) organized an ‘integrated and communication outreach programme’ at the government secondary school here in West Siang district on Thursday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

The school’s Headmaster Dugrey Ete advised the participants to create awareness about the AKAM, while PRT Indra Shing spoke about the unsung heroes of India who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

Shing highlighted how Matmur Jamoh of Yagrung village bravely killed the assistant political officer of Sadiya, Neil Williamson, at Komsing village in March 1911, which led to the Abor war of 1911. He also spoke about Moji Riba, who hoisted the national flag in the state for the first time on 15 August, 1947 in Dipa village in present Lower Siang district, and had been jailed in 1930 for participating in the freedom movement.

Mibom Basar from the FOB urged the gathering to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

The Aalo FOB also conducted essay and quiz competitions among the students.