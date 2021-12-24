MLA inaugurates futsal event

AALO, 23 Dec: MLA Kento Jini inaugurated a futsal event here in West Siang district on 22 December and said that “the new event has been introduced as part of sports activities which can be carried out in small grounds as well.”

“In the absence of a stadium and other recreational facilities in the district, the sports culture is taking a back seat and the young generation is losing the old glory of excelling in it,” the MLA said.

Proprietor of the futsal ground, Bomi Bagra invited Mother’s Vision’s Recovery Club (a club of former drug users) to “play the ribbon cutting event of the match.”

Retired DC Moki Loyi and DMO Dr Dubom Bagra also witnessed the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)