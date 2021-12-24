Tabletop exercise on disasters conducted

TEZU, 23 Dec: A ‘tabletop exercise and mock drill on earthquake scenario’ was conducted jointly by the Lohit district administration and Doimukh-based 12th Bn NDRF here on Thursday for the stakeholders of the DDMA and the incident response team of the district.

Members of the army and the ITBP, along with Aapda Mitra volunteers, community volunteers and Tezu fire service staffers also took part in the exercise.

The NDRF team, comprising 27 personnel headed by Inspector Rakesh Kumar, conducted a similar exercise on ‘water rescue’ at Parshuram Kund on 22 and 23 December. (DIPRO)