SENKI PARK, 23 Dec: A team of the Apatani Baptist Church Itanagar, Ura (ABCIU), headed by its chairman Hinyo Duri on Wednesday visited the Nabam Deepak Living Home (NDLH) here in the capital as part of the ABCIU’s ‘spiritual outreach programme’.

The team, including, among others, capital pastorate joint secretary Bamin Lalyang and area pastor Rev Tage Donyi, interacted with the owner and the staff of the NDLH and donated warm clothes, blankets, grocery items, etc, for the inmates.