Ghumtis selling IMFL without permit, says assn

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: The All Capital Complex and Papum Pare Wine Shop Welfare Association (ACCPPWSWA) alleged that most of the ghumtis in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) are illegally selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer without licence or permission from the authority concerned.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Friday, ACCPPWSWA president Francis Higio claimed that several ghumtis located in different corners

of the capital are illegally selling liquor, particularly late in the night.

“This can create law and order problem in the capital region and this late night selling liquor is also spoiling the teenagers because maximum liquor buyers in late night are minors,” he said.

Higio informed that the association has written to the ICR DC to regularly check the ghumtis.

“Accordingly, DC capital has directed the SP capital and SP tax and excise of Zone-I, Zone-II and Banderdewa to do regular checking and take action as per law,” he informed.

Higio further said that the liquor shop owners of the ICR are “facing problems in double licence problem demanded by the food and commerce department and also the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, whereas we have valid licence authorized by the administration and the tax and excise department and we are also annually paying Rs 50,000 as revenue to the authority concerned.”