330 mw Kurung HEP to be a joint venture of NEEPCO, HPDCAPL

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Palin MLA and advisor to the power and hydropower departments, Balo Raja convened a meeting here on Saturday to discuss ways for early execution of the 330 mw Kurung hydroelectric project (HEP), which will be a joint venture of the NEEPCO and the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL).

The meeting was attended by, among others, NEEPCO CMD VK Singh and HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj.

Various ways to expedite the HEP were discussed during the meeting. Following threadbare discussions, it was agreed to conduct a joint site inspection on the 17th of January next year.

The inspection team will include the MLA, the NEEPCO CMD and the HPDCAPL CMD. The NEEPCO CMD gave assurance that the head of project for the Kurung HEP will be appointed shortly and an executive director’s office will be established in Itanagar.

As per the Centre’s directive, the NEEPCO will be the majority stakeholder of the project. However, it was agreed in principle that avenues will be worked out to execute the project as a joint venture with the HPDCAPL with 74:26 percent equity share participation, respectively.

The NEEPCO and the HPDCAPL also had positive discussions on jointly developing numerous small hydropower projects in the state.