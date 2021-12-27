Orgs withdraw demand for CM’s resignation

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The four organizations that had under the banner of the Joint Organizations Movement of Arunachal Pradesh (JOMA) recently demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu for alleged corruption on Sunday announced that they are withdrawing the demand, claiming that the state government has responded positively to the issues raised by them.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, All Arunachal Border Students Union president Sunny Tana Tara said that they have interacted with senior officials of the state government.

“We have been given assurance that the government will look into the concern raised by us. We are especially keen on addressing the problems affecting the people living along the boundary areas,” he said.

He further said that, as the state government has agreed to address their concern, they see no reason to launch a movement against the government.

“We don’t want any law and order problem in the state. People should not use our issue for a political movement. We want development and a peaceful atmosphere,” he added.

“Arunachal People Front president Kipa Natung said that “using a social issue for political movement is not good.”

Government has assured to fulfil our demand, and therefore we don’t see any need for launching anti-government movement at this juncture,” he said.

Besides accusing the state government of indulging in corruption, the JOMA had demanded that the highway department execute Packages B and C of NH 415 without compromising the width. The organizations had served a 15-day ultimatum, seeking fulfillment of the demands, and had threatened to launch a series of democratic movements from early January.