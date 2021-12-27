Taba Tahi laid to rest

JOTE, 26 Dec: Prominent social leader of the Nyishi community, Taba Tahi, who passed away on Wednesday at the TRIHMS, was laid to rest here on Friday.

Thousands of people from various walks of life paid floral tributes to the departed.

Several top leaders from various political parties also paid floral tributes and their last respects to the departed leader at his native village Depra, in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Professor Tana Showren, NES Papum Pare unit chairman Kara Taj, former AAPSU president Nabam Jallaw, ZPMs Techi Rakap and Hina Camdir Tok, TEBW Lappa Welfare Society president Tad Tana, legendary singer Taba Yall Nabam, senior leader Taba Hare, officers from the NIT, the RGU and church leaders from various churches, among others, were present on the occasion.

Former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki also mourned the death of Taba Tahi. In a message, Tuki said that late Tahi was a social worker who always supported developmental works and motivated the locals.

TEBW Lappa Welfare Society (TLWS) president Tad Tana in a condolence message expressed deep sadness and shock at the demise of the dedicated social worker and founder of the TLWS. He described late Tahi as a dedicated, hardworking social worker and a “promising society leader.”

Tana requested the state government to rename some infrastructure after late Tahi, “so that he is always remembered by the people of the area.”