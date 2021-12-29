DHS review meeting held

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Dec: A ‘District Health Society (DHS) review meeting-cum-District Task Force Meeting for Immunization (DTFI)’ was chaired by Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom at the mini-secretariat here on Tuesday.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed about the status of routine immunization and the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization programme in the capital region.

DRCHO Dr T Mize made a presentation on immunization and RCH, while TRIHMS CMS Dr D Raina asked the participants to work with sincerity, honesty and dedication.

The other officers spoke about their performance under various programmes.

DPO Dr PD Thongchi briefed about the NTEP and AIDS; district consultant Kopi Ratan spoke about the NTCP; DPO Dr Tana Aruna dwelt on the NVBDCP, DPO Dr D Lokam on NLEP, and DANO Dr Usha Devi on ARC. DSO Dr Giri Tali also spoke.

The WHO’s Papum Pare consultant Dr S Mishra shared her observation and advised all the MOs to conduct head count/household survey properly, saying it is “essential for setting of service beneficiary targets of immunization, ANC registration, etc, for calculation and assessment of performance achievement.”

The DC took stock of the issues faced by the MOs in charge of the health centres and assured to look into their grievances. (DIPRO)