West Siang to meet East Siang in Subroto Cup final

TEZU, 28 Dec: West Siang will take on East Siang in the final of the 9th U-17 Boys’ State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament at Jubilee ground here in Lohit district on 29 December.

West Siang sailed into the final, beating Anjaw 10-9 in sudden death after the teams were tied in the regulation, extra-time and even in the penalty shootout on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Paratham Gurung put his team Anjaw ahead by scoring in the 13th minute, which was equalized by Tumto Kamgo in the 28th minute (1-1).

The game moved on to penalty shootout and then sudden death after the score remained tied in the regulation and extra-time.

In the second semifinal, East Siang defeated East Kameng 3-1.

East Siang, who have not lost a single game in the ongoing tournament, took the early lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Annong Tayeng, only to be equalized a minute later by Anawd Tawe. Atanv Siram put East Siang ahead by scoring in the 41st minute.

East Siang was leading 2-1 at the end of the halftime.

India Saroh scored the third goal (3-1) for East Siang in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, the league matches of the 3rd U-17 Girls’ State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament will begin on Wednesday with a match between Capital Complex and West Siang at Jubilee ground at 10 am.