ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has appealed to the capital’s residents to avoid drinking and driving during the new year celebration.

Speaking to the press while inaugurating a picnic park named Goya in Chimi village, he said that human lives are more important than any other thing.

“Every year, many lives are lost due to drink and drive accidents. I urge the citizens to enjoy the new year season but behave responsibly in the interest of their families and the society,” said Kaso.