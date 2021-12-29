MEDP on king chilli underway

MARIYANG, 28 Dec: Thirty SHG members of Mariyang village are taking part in a 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on cultivation of king chilli, being organized here in Upper Siang district by the NABARD since 28 December.

The programme, which was launched by NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, is being conducted by NGO Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC) and is aimed at providing livelihood and income generation opportunities through king chilli cultivation to the trainees.

Mili advised the trainees to take part in the programme sincerely, and said that, “If necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees for cultivation of king chilli in large scale.”

APRB Branch Manager MB Chetry guided the trainees regarding the documents and checklists to be furnished by the SHG members while applying for bank loans.

YMAC chairman Yomjum Yongam also spoke.